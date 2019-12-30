ColonNoticias

Receso Administrativo Municipal en 1º de Mayo

La Municipalidad de 1º de Mayo informa a sus vecinos que debido al Receso Administrativo Municipal permanecerá CERRADA para atención al público desde el jueves 02 de enero al viernes 17 de enero 2020.

El servicio de Riego y Recolección de Residuos se brindará normalmente.

