PEDIDO DE LOCALIZACION:

por ·

Se informa que la ciudadana MENDOZA DIANA BELEN, DE 21 AÑOS DE EDAD, quien poseia pedido de localizacion fue hallada en buen esatdo de salud. Realizando personal policial las actuaciones legales correspondientes al caso.

Jefatura Dptal. Uruguay – Sección Prensa

 

