Abren las inscripciones para las Escuelitas Deportivas

El Departamento de Deportes informó que desde el 16 al 20 de marzo,estarán abiertas las inscripciones para las diferentes disciplinas del ciclo 2020.

Así, los niños, niñas y adultos, pueden inscribirse a los siguientes deportes en los días y horarios detallados a continuación:

Básquet:

– Playón PROMEBA. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 17.15 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 18.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

Vóley:

– Playón PROMEBA. DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 17.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Escuela Primaria N° 113. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 17.30 hs. EDAD: 6 A 12 años.

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 18.00 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 19.00 hs. EDAD: sub 14 fem.

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 19.30 hs. EDAD: sub 16 y sub 18 fem.

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 19.30 hs. EDAD: sub 14, sub 16 y sub 18 masc.

Fútbol:

– Capilla Itatí. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 17.15 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Barrio Pancho Ramírez. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 18.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Barrio Lourdes. DÍAS: lunes y viernes. HORARIO: 18.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Barrio Papa Francisco: DÍAS: lunes y viernes. HORARIO: 17.15 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

Hockey:

– Capilla Itatí: DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 17.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Barrio Lourdes: DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 17.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Plaza Saludable: DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 17.30 hs. EDAD: 6 a 12 años.

– Plaza Saludable: DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 18.30 hs. EDAD: sub 14, sub 16 y sub 18.

Hándbol:

– Gimnasio Esc. Sec. N° 2. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 18.30 hs. EDAD: sub 14 y sub 16 fem.

– Gimnasio Esc. Sec. N° 2. DÍAS: martes y jueves. HORARIO: 19.30 hs. EDAD: sub 14 y sub 16 masc.

Deporte Adaptado:

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: viernes. HORARIO: 17.30 hs.

Gimnasia Adultos:

– Esc. Primaria N° 2. DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 18.00 hs.

– Esc. Privada N° 113. DÍAS: lunes y miércoles. HORARIO: 19.30 hs.

“Mami” Vóley:

– Polideportivo Municipal. DÍAS: lunes, miércoles y viernes. HORARIO: 21.00 hs.

CEF MUNICIPAL N° 29. DEPARTAMENTO DE DEPORTES.