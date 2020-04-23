ColonNoticias

A través de Punto Digital el municipio ofrece cursos autoasistidos

por ·

Hoy tenemos que estar en casa para minimizar los riesgos ante el CORONAVIRUS. Por ello, el Punto Digital San Salvador te ofrece una serie de capacitaciones para aprender desde el hogar.

Sólo tenes que seguir los siguientes pasos:

* Crear tu usuario en https://www.argentina.gob.ar/
* Incorporarte a la Plataforma de Aprendizaje Virtual del Punto Digital y disfrutar de las ofertas educativas, cine e información.

TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN

GESTIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN 

CIUDADANÍA Y DERECHOS

EMPRENDEDURISMO Y HABILIDADES LABORALES

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Post Views: 19

También te podría gustar...

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *