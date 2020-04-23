A través de Punto Digital el municipio ofrece cursos autoasistidos
Hoy tenemos que estar en casa para minimizar los riesgos ante el CORONAVIRUS. Por ello, el Punto Digital San Salvador te ofrece una serie de capacitaciones para aprender desde el hogar.
Sólo tenes que seguir los siguientes pasos:
* Crear tu usuario en https://www.argentina.gob.ar/
* Incorporarte a la Plataforma de Aprendizaje Virtual del Punto Digital y disfrutar de las ofertas educativas, cine e información.
TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN
- Alfabetización Digital
- Ciberseguridad
- # Yo puedo programar
- Usá tu net
- Introducción a la Ciberseguridad
GESTIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN
CIUDADANÍA Y DERECHOS
EMPRENDEDURISMO Y HABILIDADES LABORALES